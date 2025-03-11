Fairway Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Fairway Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up 3.3% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2,938.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,600,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,579 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,233,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,443,000 after buying an additional 23,985 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,149,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,402,000 after buying an additional 16,043 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 779,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,120,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 731,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $172.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $159.39 and a 12 month high of $207.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.34. The company has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.22.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

