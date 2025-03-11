Fairway Wealth LLC Has $366,000 Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Fairway Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,359,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 472,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 441,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after buying an additional 54,693 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 322,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,219,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 239,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,457,000 after buying an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of ICF opened at $61.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.22.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.