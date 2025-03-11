Fairway Wealth LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,470,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,138,000 after acquiring an additional 815,403 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $666,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 152,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,806,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $93.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.42 billion, a PE ratio of 75.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.37. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $65.52 and a 52-week high of $107.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $127,678.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,845.33. This represents a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $487,368.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,966,329.50. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,319,269. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

