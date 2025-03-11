Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) is Cooke & Bieler LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,468,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276,652 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial comprises about 3.0% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 2.00% of Fidelity National Financial worth $307,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial
In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $916,872.60. The trade was a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $117,842.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,303.38. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 2.1 %
NYSE:FNF opened at $61.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $65.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.57.
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.
Fidelity National Financial Profile
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.
