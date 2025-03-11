First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CEO Mark R. Widmar Sells 1,272 Shares

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $169,125.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,492,640. This represents a 1.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
First Solar Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded down $6.02 on Monday, hitting $133.11. 3,446,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,593. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $124.96 and a one year high of $306.77.
First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on First Solar from $335.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on First Solar from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on First Solar from $273.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $297.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.08.
First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.
