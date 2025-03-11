First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:FFA)

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,772. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.48.

In other news, insider James A. Bowen sold 4,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $84,103.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

