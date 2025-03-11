First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 96.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,740 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.91. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

