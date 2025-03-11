First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Announces $0.14 Dividend

First Trust Income Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th.
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ FCEF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.36. The company had a trading volume of 16,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,221. First Trust Income Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 million, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.95.
First Trust Income Opportunities ETF Company Profile
