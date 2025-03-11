First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.66 and last traded at $24.02. 32,783 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 14,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $24.02 million, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average of $24.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.1965 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF ( NASDAQ:FTXG Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.77% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

