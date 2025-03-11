Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.23 and traded as low as C$3.09. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 1,032,727 shares traded.
Separately, Ventum Financial increased their target price on Foran Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.
Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.
