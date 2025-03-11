Founders Financial Alliance LLC Acquires 97 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $191.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $205.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.49 and its 200 day moving average is $183.35. General Electric has a one year low of $130.38 and a one year high of $212.19.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.31.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

