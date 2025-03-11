Founders Financial Alliance LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 1.0% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tull Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Tull Financial Group Inc. now owns 562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seamount Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $419.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $436.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.89. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $376.14 and a 12-month high of $451.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

