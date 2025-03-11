Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $724,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,274,741.40. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,802. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 422,452 shares of company stock worth $153,659,530 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 15.4 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $222.15 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.46. The company has a market capitalization of $714.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $515.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.