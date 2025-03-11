Founders Financial Alliance LLC Lowers Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,610,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $880,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,271 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 43,622 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 29,722 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CVS Health by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 318,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 56,895 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at $556,941.90. This trade represents a 47.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Mahoney acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,001,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,625,045.20. This represents a 320.65 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.78. The company has a market capitalization of $82.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Leerink Partners upgraded CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CVS Health from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

