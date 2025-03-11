Founders Financial Alliance LLC Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $425,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $170.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $201.45 and a 200 day moving average of $191.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $125.78 and a 12-month high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

