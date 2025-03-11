Founders Financial Alliance LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 192.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,603 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,939,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,144,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024,156 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,755,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,238 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

