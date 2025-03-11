Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 133 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $163.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.54. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $142.12 and a one year high of $193.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.