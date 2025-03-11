Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to $162.00 at Raymond James

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $160.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.63.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.56. The company had a trading volume of 536,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of -45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $111.98 and a twelve month high of $150.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.30.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.33 million. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

