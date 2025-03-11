FY2026 Earnings Estimate for RAPT Issued By HC Wainwright

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RAPT Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RAPT Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $17.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of -0.31. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.69).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 994.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 25,130 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 277.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 29,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.