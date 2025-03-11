Gables Capital Management Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Chord Energy by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Chord Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Chord Energy by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,966,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth $668,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $104.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.72. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $99.40 and a 52-week high of $190.23.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

In other news, CAO Shannon Browning Kinney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,428.80. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHRD shares. Citigroup cut shares of Chord Energy to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chord Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $168.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.62.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

