Gables Capital Management Inc. Acquires 498 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA opened at $419.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $436.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.89. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $376.14 and a 52 week high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

