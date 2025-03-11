Gables Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHI. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $23.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47.

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

