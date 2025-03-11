Gables Capital Management Inc. Buys 215 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,265,000 after buying an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,457,000 after buying an additional 5,429,720 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $970,862,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,111,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,056,000 after buying an additional 257,784 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $372.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $321.29 and a one year high of $429.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $413.57 and a 200-day moving average of $401.39. The stock has a market cap of $362.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

