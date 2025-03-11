Gables Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,961 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $678,000. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 289,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 335,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

SCHF opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.