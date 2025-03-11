Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.9% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 123,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,846,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $669,000. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $167.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 74.59%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. The trade was a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

