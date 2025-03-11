Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $4.30 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gables Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 2.1% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 500,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,434,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,732,000 after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,040,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,746,000 after purchasing an additional 33,693 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 10,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Bank of America Stock Down 3.9 %

Bank of America stock opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.76. The company has a market capitalization of $302.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

