Gables Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDV. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,727,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,138,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 158,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Performance

GDV opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.57. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $57,109.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 145,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,511.96. This trade represents a 1.60 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

