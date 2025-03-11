Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $73.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day moving average of $71.61. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

