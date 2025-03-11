GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Acquires Shares of 52,528 Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 306,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,605,000 after purchasing an additional 177,401 shares during the last quarter.
Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 9.2 %
Bitwise Bitcoin ETF stock opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $59.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average is $45.43.
Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Profile
The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.
