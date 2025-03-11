GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Decreases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $502,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 861,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,490,996. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMI opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. Analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.29%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

