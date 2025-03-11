GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 621,874.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 864,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,295,423,000 after purchasing an additional 864,406 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 342,723.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,929,000 after purchasing an additional 233,052 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,089,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booking by 3,940.8% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 38,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,926,000 after purchasing an additional 37,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth about $155,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,575.00 to $5,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,370.43.

Booking Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,451.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4,861.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,667.69. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24. The company has a market capitalization of $146.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. Booking’s payout ratio is 22.19%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

