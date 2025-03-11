GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Raises Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Welltower by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $146.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.06. The company has a market cap of $93.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WELL

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.