GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,412,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,683,000 after buying an additional 1,160,410 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,340,000 after buying an additional 950,857 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18,801.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 522,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,070,000 after buying an additional 519,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,990,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL opened at $172.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.62. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $154.17 and a one year high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

