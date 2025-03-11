GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Sells 1,615 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lessened its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

BCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

BCS stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.74%. On average, analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.2737 dividend. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 28.80%.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

