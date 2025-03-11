GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Sells 6,494 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,494 shares during the quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,974,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,721,138,000 after buying an additional 3,783,802 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,949,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,372,461,000 after buying an additional 2,931,209 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $349,241,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 799.2% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,899,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,815,000 after buying an additional 1,687,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $229,098,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $170.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $125.78 and a 52 week high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.6855 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.68%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

