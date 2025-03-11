GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 244,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 558,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,624,000 after purchasing an additional 40,564 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $318.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.74. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $282.38 and a one year high of $350.23.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

