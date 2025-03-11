GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading 31.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 31.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.40 ($0.03). 12,352,176 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,175% from the average session volume of 968,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.83 ($0.02).
GCM Resources Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £7.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.10.
About GCM Resources
GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.
