GCM Resources (LON:GCM) Trading 35.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

GCM Resources Plc (LON:GCM – Get Free Report) shares rose 35.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.47 ($0.03). Approximately 21,580,945 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,765% from the average daily volume of 1,156,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.83 ($0.02).

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a market cap of £7.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.10.

GCM Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource exploration and development company in the United States. The company primarily engages in the development of the Phulbari coal and power project that relates to thermal coal and semi-soft coking coal located in Northwest, Bangladesh.

