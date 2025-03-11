GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy” Rating

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Finviz reports. The brokerage presently has a $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $85.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GEHC. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $85.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies has a twelve month low of $74.51 and a twelve month high of $94.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.91 and its 200 day moving average is $86.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.