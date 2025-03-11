General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 126,960 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC owned about 0.84% of General American Investors worth $10,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in General American Investors by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 5,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

GAM stock opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $55.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

In other General American Investors news, VP Eugene S. Stark acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $362,500. This trade represents a 20.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,392 shares in the company, valued at $384,800. This represents a 63.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,400 shares of company stock worth $270,781 in the last 90 days. 8.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

