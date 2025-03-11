Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.08% of Genesis Energy worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 762,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the third quarter worth about $648,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 780,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GEL stock opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $15.17.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $725.55 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

