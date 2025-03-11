Geometric Wealth Advisors Has $332,000 Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 110.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.05. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $38.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.27.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.