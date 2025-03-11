Geometric Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors owned about 0.11% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFSI. Citrine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,763,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,309,000. AWM Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,022,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,580,000 after purchasing an additional 116,746 shares during the last quarter. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,704,000. Finally, Archer Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,906,000.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

DFSI stock opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $36.20. The company has a market cap of $629.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

