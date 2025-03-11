George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti Sells 750 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$239.90, for a total value of C$179,925.00.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get George Weston alerts:

On Tuesday, March 4th, Rashid Wasti bought 1,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.60 per share, with a total value of C$24,600.00.

On Friday, March 7th, Rashid Wasti sold 250 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$238.75, for a total transaction of C$59,687.50.

On Friday, February 28th, Rashid Wasti sold 250 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$231.30, for a total transaction of C$57,825.00.

George Weston Trading Down 2.9 %

George Weston stock traded down C$6.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$230.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,706. George Weston Limited has a one year low of C$174.30 and a one year high of C$240.43. The stock has a market cap of C$29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$224.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$224.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on George Weston from C$220.00 to C$221.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Scotiabank cut George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$240.00 to C$241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on George Weston from C$242.00 to C$263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$269.00 to C$268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$255.00 to C$251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$251.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on George Weston

About George Weston

(Get Free Report)

George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.