George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti Sells 750 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$239.90, for a total value of C$179,925.00.
Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 4th, Rashid Wasti bought 1,000 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.60 per share, with a total value of C$24,600.00.
- On Friday, March 7th, Rashid Wasti sold 250 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$238.75, for a total transaction of C$59,687.50.
- On Friday, February 28th, Rashid Wasti sold 250 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$231.30, for a total transaction of C$57,825.00.
George Weston Trading Down 2.9 %
George Weston stock traded down C$6.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$230.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,706. George Weston Limited has a one year low of C$174.30 and a one year high of C$240.43. The stock has a market cap of C$29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$224.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$224.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 372.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About George Weston
George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.
