Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Gfinity shares last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 29,828,969 shares.
Gfinity Trading Up 6.0 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.05. The company has a market cap of £3.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Gfinity (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Gfinity plc will post 20 EPS for the current year.
Gfinity (LON: GFIN) is a leading international esports business. Created by gamers for the world’s 2.2bn gamers, Gfinity has a unique understanding of this fast-growing global community.
It uses this expertise to provide both advisory services and to design, develop and deliver unparalleled experiences and winning strategies for game publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners and media companies.
Gfinity connects its partners with the esports community in authentic and innovative ways.
