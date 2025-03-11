GigCapital4 (NYSEMKT:GIG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

GigCapital4, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GIG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and traded as low as $10.05. GigCapital4 shares last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

GigCapital4 Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the third quarter worth $2,701,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the third quarter worth $2,386,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GigCapital4 during the third quarter worth $1,102,000.

GigCapital4 Company Profile

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

