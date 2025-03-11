Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.52.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $117.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $119.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.91.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total value of $781,660.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,173,021.08. This represents a 6.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,356 shares of company stock worth $29,166,240. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Financial Network Corp raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Asset Management LLC VA increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the third quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 3,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

