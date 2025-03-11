Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,591 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Babb Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,479,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,544,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $716,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GBCI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.77. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $60.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

