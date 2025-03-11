Global View Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 179,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,238,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $216,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $157.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.41. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $131.78 and a one year high of $181.39.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

