Global View Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 17,812 Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,812 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.22 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. Analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUMN. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.59.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

